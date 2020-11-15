Aaron Rodgers passes Warren Moon on the all-time passing yardage list

Getty Images

On Thursday night, Philip Rivers passed Dan Marino for No. 5 on the all-time passing yardage list. On Sunday, another leapfrogging happened.

Via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has passed Hall of Famer Warren Moon for No. 11 on the all-time list.

Rodgers, after leaving Moon in the dust with 49,325, can next set in his sights Hall of Famer John Elway, who has 51,475.

If Rodgers does it this year, six of the top 10 on the all-time passing yardage list will be current players: Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethliserger, Matt Ryan, and Rodgers.