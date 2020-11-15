Andrew Whitworth optimistic ACL is intact

Getty Images

Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth may have avoided the worst when he was carted off the field with a knee injury today.

Although Whitworth’s injury immediately had people speculating that it was a torn ACL, Whitworth told Jay Glazer of FOX Sports that the initial prognosis is much more optimistic than that.

Whitworth will need an MRI to confirm the diagnosis, but the initial examination from the medical staff suggested that his ACL and tibia are both intact. Two other ligaments, the MCL and PCL, are believed to be torn. MCL and PCL tears are not as serious as ACL tears.

Whitworth turns 39 next month and is believed to be considering retiring after this season, so an ACL tear likely would have ended his career. But Whitworth may be able to return for the Rams this season.