Baker Mayfield told Nick Chubb not to score in the huddle

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2020, 5:29 PM EST
Browns running back Nick Chubb, in his first game since Week Four, delivered the dagger for home team by not scoring a touchdown. When was the decision made that Chubb would pass on a clear and easy touchdown?

“It was made in the huddle, and I got the call from Baker [Mayfield] to if we get a first down or anything, let’s just end the game and not score,” Chubb told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 10-7 win. “There an opportunity for me to do that and that’s what I did.”

So how hard was it for Chubb to see the end zone right there and not carry the ball into it?

“It was tough,” Chubb said, “but I’m a team player, so I decided to just win the game and not worry about stats and get the win and go home.”

If it was tough then, it won’t get any easier when Chubb sees what the haters on social media have to say about losing an easy six points for their fantasy teams. (Not to mention the gamblers who took Cleveland giving anywhere from 3 to 4.5 points.)

“It won’t faze me,” he said. “At the end of the day, we got the win and that’s what matters most.”

Indeed it does. And now the Browns have run their record to 6-3. Based on the schedule, 10 wins can indeed be in the cards for the Browns, which likely would deliver the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2002.

8 responses to “Baker Mayfield told Nick Chubb not to score in the huddle

  1. “If it was tough then, it won’t get any easier when Chubb sees what the haters on social media have to say about losing an easy six points for their fantasy teams.“

    Those people are complete losers.

  3. It’s not like every web site, including this one, is constantly mentioning and reinforcing the betting angles and fantasy aspect…

    I like football as entertainment. The more it slides into the cesspool of side interests, plus me-first mega-contracts and billionaire owners squeezing more money from the public, the less good it all feels.

  4. Chubb IS a team player, and I don’t believe for a second Todd Gurley didn’t want to score that TD. Gurley’s future is very cloudy with injuries and lackluster performance he needs all the stats he can get because his team is doomed.

  5. Nick Chubb or Baker Mayfield, one of those millionaires, owes me $100. I had my loveable Browns, -3.5, with my, uh, wagering consultant. I had the bet counted as lost, then I’m jumpin’ up down with Chubb’s every stride, then swearing a blue streak. Damn.

  8. Still the humble guy from the first episode of Hard Knocks with the Browns that was just talking to people at the airport like he wasn’t an NFL player. He and Miles Garrett just blow me away with their “I’m just a regular dude and I’d rather help my team win over padding my stats” attitudes since even with that attitude they’re still two of the best at their positions.

