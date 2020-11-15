Bears will promote Lamar Miller for Monday night

Getty Images

When the Bears ruled running back David Montgomery out for Monday night’s game against the Vikings, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said the team would consider promoting Lamar Miller from the practice squad to flesh out the backfield.

The decision has reportedly been made. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears will indeed call Miller up from the practice squad to face their NFC North rivals.

It will be Miller’s first regular season appearance since the end of the 2018 season. Miller tore his ACL in a 2019 preseason contest and he did not make the Patriots roster after signing with them this August.

Miller had 210 carries for 973 yards and five touchdowns while with the Texans in 2018. He’ll join Ryan Nall, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Artavis Pierce as options out of the backfield for Chicago.