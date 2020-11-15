Browns lead Texans 3-0 at halftime

Getty Images

Weather brought rain, hail, lightning and a delay to Sunday’s game in Cleveland. That was the highlight of the first half, which kicked off 37 minutes late.

The Browns lead 3-0 at halftime.

Cody Parkey kicked a 41-yard field goal after the Browns drove 52 yards in 12 plays on their first drive. That’s it, all the scoring of a rather uneventful first half.

The Browns have 151 yards and nine first downs. The Texans have 96 yards and seven first downs.

Houston reached the Cleveland 2 and Cleveland 24 on two of its four drives, but Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was the star of the first half.

Garrett made five tackles, two tackles for loss and a half sack. He tackled Deshaun Watson for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the Cleveland 2 early in the second quarter.

The Texans shot themselves in the foot after reaching the Cleveland 24. Facing a second-and-seven, Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi split a sack of Watson. A delay of game and an incompletion led to a punt.

Watson is 10-of-13 for 71 yards, with Will Fuller catching four for 34 yards.

Nick Chubb returned from his knee injury, and in his first game since Week 4, the Browns running back has 23 yards on eight carries. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is 8-of-14 for 89 yards.