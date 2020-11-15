Buccaneers arrived in Carolina after seven-hour delay

Getty Images

Tampa Bay will not be well rested for today’s game at Carolina.

The Buccaneers’ team plane was delayed so long at the airport that they finally got on another plane that took them to Charlotte more than seven hours late.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buccaneers had been scheduled to arrive in Charlotte at 4 p.m. Eastern but actually arrived at 11:15 p.m.

That is not ideal for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Buccaneers will likely give the players more time to sleep in this morning and adjust the pregame plans accordingly.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 38-3 beatdown at the hands of the Saints and were motivated to come out strong this week, but their road trip is not off to a good start.