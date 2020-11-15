Budda Baker, Kenyan Drake are active for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals will have running back Kenyan Drake for the first time since he injured his ankle in Week 7 against the Seahawks. Drake is active for the Cardinals today.

Drake practiced every day last week in a limited capacity and was listed as questionable.

He has 119 carries for 512 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Cardinals also will have safety Budda Baker (groin), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh). All are active.

The team’s inactives are defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (hamstring), quarterback Brett Hundley, receiver KeeSean Johnson, safety Deionte Thompson (knee), running back Eno Benjamin, offensive tackle Josh Miles and offensive lineman Justin Murray (hand).

The Bills’ inactives are running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring), running back T.J. Yeldon, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) and quarterback Jake Fromm.