Cam Newton’s touchdown run pads Patriots’ lead to 20-10

The Patriots needed only 1:43 of the second half to go up two scores.

After scoring a touchdown with 1:02 remaining in the first half to take a 13-10 lead, the Patriots opened the second half with a four-play, 75-yard drive.

With Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell out, the Ravens are running wild. Damien Harris opened the second half with runs of 16 and 25 yards. Those runs gave Harris his third career 100-yard game, with 104 yards on 14 carries.

Cam Newton then hit Jakobi Meyers for 26 yards to the Baltimore 8, and Marcus Peters was penalized half the distance for unnecessary roughness on Meyers. Newton scored on a 4-yard run on the next play, giving the Patriots a 20-10 lead.

Newton has run for 15 yards and the touchdown on five carries, while completing 8 of 10 passes for 87 yards and a score.

Meyers has three catches for 49 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead to end the scoring in the first half.