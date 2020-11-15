Cardinals expect Kenyan Drake to play

Getty Images

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake is officially questionable today against the Bills with an ankle injury, but he should be on the field.

Drake is expected to play today, according to multiple reports.

Although quarterback Kyler Murray is the Cardinals’ leading rusher, Drake is their No. 1 running back, with 119 carries for 512 yards and four touchdowns.

Drake missed last week’s game against the Dolphins and Chase Edmonds got a big workload in his place, but the Cardinals will go back to The Drake today.