Darius Slayton to locker room; Giants up 7-0

Getty Images

The Giants lost a wide receiver on their first offensive possession on Sunday, but it didn’t stop them from grabbing a lead against the Eagles.

Quarterback Daniel Jones capped an 85-yard drive with a 34-yard touchdown run to give the Giants a 7-0 lead at home. Jones was also 2-of-3 for 26 yards on the drive and Wayne Gallman carried three times for 25 yards.

Jones’ first completion was a 22-yarder to wide receiver Darius Slayton and Slayton got up favoring his left shoulder. He went to the sideline and then returned to the locker room for further evaluation.

Golden Tate is active after being listed as questionable on Friday and being benched last weekend. Sterling Shepard, Austin Mack, and C.J. Board are also available at wideout.

UPDATE 1:34 p.m. ET: Slayton returned later in the first quarter.