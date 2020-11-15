Davante Adams suffers ankle injury

Getty Images

Green Bay’s Davante Adams has been perhaps the best receiver in the NFL this season when healthy, but injuries have been a problem for him.

Adams has already missed two games this season, and he suffered an ankle injury today against the Jaguars.

The Packers are officially saying that Adams is questionable to return.

Adams had a team-high seven catches before he got hurt, and the Packers could use him in the fourth quarter, as they’re locked in a 17-17 game with a Jaguars team that came to play.

UPDATE: Adams returned to the game and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown.