DeAndre Hopkins catches a prayer from Kyler Murray to give Cardinals’ last-second win

It appeared the game was going to end with a Josh Allen comeback after he hit a Stefon Diggs for a 21-yarder with 34 seconds left. That gave the Bills a 30-26 lead.

It was too much time for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

With 11 seconds left, Murray had to run around to avoid being sacked. He rolled to his left and, while off balance just inside the 50-yard line, unleashed a prayer to the end zone. Hopkins, surrounded by three Bills, outjumped them all and grabbed the pass for a 43-yard game-winner with two seconds remaining.

The Cardinals took an knee on the two-point conversion to prevent any chance of Bills’ points, giving Arizona a dramatic 32-30 win in the game of the year so far.

Murray went 22 of 32 for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. That gives him 10 rushing touchdowns this season, including at least one in each of five consecutive games.

Hopkins caught seven passes for 127 yards and the game-winner. Kenyan Drake rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries.

Allen did all he could to deliver a comeback with his two-minute heroics. It was not enough.

Allen went 32-of-49 for 284 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He ran for 38 yards on seven carries.

Diggs caught 10 passes for 93 yards and the score, and Cole Beasley had 11 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.