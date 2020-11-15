DeAndre Hopkins catches a prayer from Kyler Murray to give Cardinals’ last-second win

Posted by Charean Williams on November 15, 2020, 7:38 PM EST
Getty Images

It appeared the game was going to end with a Josh Allen comeback after he hit a Stefon Diggs for a 21-yarder with 34 seconds left. That gave the Bills a 30-26 lead.

It was too much time for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

With 11 seconds left, Murray had to run around to avoid being sacked. He rolled to his left and, while off balance just inside the 50-yard line, unleashed a prayer to the end zone. Hopkins, surrounded by three Bills, outjumped them all and grabbed the pass for a 43-yard game-winner with two seconds remaining.

The Cardinals took an knee on the two-point conversion to prevent any chance of Bills’ points, giving Arizona a dramatic 32-30 win in the game of the year so far.

Murray went 22 of 32 for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. That gives him 10 rushing touchdowns this season, including at least one in each of five consecutive games.

Hopkins caught seven passes for 127 yards and the game-winner. Kenyan Drake rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries.

Allen did all he could to deliver a comeback with his two-minute heroics. It was not enough.

Allen went 32-of-49 for 284 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He ran for 38 yards on seven carries.

Diggs caught 10 passes for 93 yards and the score, and Cole Beasley had 11 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.

26 responses to “DeAndre Hopkins catches a prayer from Kyler Murray to give Cardinals’ last-second win

  2. I’m not a Kyler fan, but the way he escaped, rolled out to the left side, and chucked it 40+ yards into a defensive party without his feet remotely close to being set… The kid has real athleticism.

  7. HAHAHAHHAHAAHA Diggs was talking SO MUCH SMACK on the sidelines after his TD! Hopkins is the best in the game right now. Major kudos to Murray for avoiding the rush and giving his team a chance by heaving it down the field.

    Cardiac Cards!

  9. Houston without Hopkins is a tad above the Jets.

    SMH. Can Houston fans sue every person on the Houston Texans who had a hand in trading Hopkins for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

  14. Remember when this whole site hated on Kyler to the point of desperate projection?
    Remember when this whole site would downvote people who actually watched Murray play?
    Now you all pretend like it didn’t happen and heap praise on him.
    A bit of Poetic justice

  16. Bills #21 knocked his own defender off of Hopkins making for an easy catch. If #21 didn’t come flying in, Bills would have defended the pass.

  19. *oof*

    This one was a direct hit to the heart… That was an absolutely insane catch by Hopkins.

    To be honest though, I know the Cards played a *much* better second half – so hats off. Y’all earned this win.

    (Here’s hoping the Bills take their Bye to like…learn that halftime is the time to adjust.)

  20. You have to feel for Texans fans. Between the Hopkins deal and last year’s Tunsil deal, they have given up a lot. As a Miami fan, I will take it as we sit at #6 in next years draft…

  22. That was a great throw and out of this world catch. Murray is unreal, dude is a beast and is going to be an elite NFL QB for a long time in this league. Murray is the main reason AZ’s offense is one of the top 3 elite best offenses in the NFL. Now AZ will actually get a lot of their defense back healthy before their next game which will make a world of differnce. Half of AZ’s starting defense was out last weekend and AZ still almost beat (and should of beat if they didn’t beat themselves) Miami. With a healthy defense with several key figures due back for Thursday nights game that will make a huge difference keeping SEA’s offense out of the end-zone. SEA’s defense is still putrid so my money is on the Hawks having serious trouble in this game, as AZ should again score 30 points minimum. And with SEA losing today it puts them in a terrible position putting them 1 game back from 1st place, if AZ beats them Thursday night they can extend that lead.

  23. Rumor is the Jets are looking at
    Bill O’Brien as their new GM. Jets owners were overheard saying anyone that can make that kind of DeAndre Hopkins trade is our kinda guy!

