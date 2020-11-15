Detroit blows big lead, beats Washington with last-second field goal

Getty Images

The Lions didn’t make it look easy, but they managed to beat the Washington Football Team today in Detroit.

After jumping out to a 24-3 lead, the Lions nearly collapsed and found themselves in a tie game in the fourth quarter. It was 27-27 in the final moments and Matt Patricia’s coaching obituary was being written, but Matthew Stafford got the Lions down the field and Matt Prater hit a 59-yard field goal as time expired.

Alex Smith, making his first start in two years, exceeded all expectations by completing 38 of 55 passes for 390 yards. Part of Smith’s success was the Lions’ poor defense, but nothing should detract from the plaudits Smith will get for returning from a brutal leg injury and playing well.

The Lions are now 4-5 and on the fringes of playoff contention. The Football Team falls to 2-7.