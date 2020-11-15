Dolphins get it done on special teams again with blocked punt

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa has gotten a lot of help in his three starts.

Two weeks ago in an upset of the Rams, the Dolphins Defense scored on a 78-yard fumble return by Andrew Van Ginkel; they set up a 1-yard touchdown drive on Kyle Van Noy‘s strip-sack of Jared Goff; and the special teams scored on an 88-yard punt return by Jakeem Grant. Last week in the win over the Cardinals, Emmanuel Ogbah‘s strip-sack of Kyler Murray led to a 36-yard scoop and score by Shaq Lawson.

Only two minutes into Sunday’s game, Van Ginkel blocked Ty Long‘s punt with Jamal Perry recovering at the 1-yard line. Salvon Ahmed scored his first career touchdown on the next play.

The Dolphins added a touchdown on a 3-yard Tagovailoa throw to Grant. It has the Dolphins up 14-0.

Tagovailoa has four touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

A bad snap by Dolphins center Ted Karras, though, led to a fumble that Nick Vigil returned 44 yards to put the Chargers in scoring position.