Doug Pederson: The way we played today is on me

Posted by Josh Alper on November 15, 2020, 9:31 PM EST
The Eagles came back from their bye week with players returning from injury and a chance to put some more distance between themselves and the rest of the NFC East, but they couldn’t make that happen.

A lackluster performance across the board sent them to a 27-17 loss to the Giants. The team failed to convert a third down, committed 11 penalties and got shut out after cutting the Giants lead to four points in the third quarter.

In his postgame press conference, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said to put the blame for the loss on his shoulders.

“I felt like the guys were ready to go, I’m obviously disappointed, that’s on me the way we played today,” Pederson said, via Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Quite honestly, I felt the energy was good, it’s difficult obviously without the fans, but that is both teams to deal with it.”

Some would be inclined to point a finger at quarterback Carson Wentz, who was 21-of-37 for 208 yards while getting sacked three times, but there’s plenty of blame to go around after such a dismal performance. Pederson said the team is mad and upset about how Sunday went and they’ll try to funnel that toward a better outing against the Browns next weekend.

  1. If your QB
    has 0 playoff wins
    60 fumbles
    7-25 vs teams over 500
    has no heart no desire to win
    started 5-6 in 4 of his first 5 seasons
    Never upset after losing
    hated by teammates
    makes everyone near him worse
    holds ball too long
    ignores open receivers
    Your QB is Carson Wentz

  3. Pederson may share the blame, but the loss is not all on him. The Eagles made dumb mistakes (Kelce forgot how to snap the football all of the sudden) and simply didn’t make enough plays to win. It wasn’t like the Giants played a great game, either. They had their fair share of drops and penalties as well. There is no reason the Giants offense should have had the success it did against the Eagles defense. That’s not on Doug.

  5. Ok. It’s time to turn the page on Wentz. He’s just not good. Average is a kind compliment at this point. A 10 game hot streak against a last place scheduled 4 years ago . That’s all he has to his name. Other than that he’s just another first round bust.Recent Memory See Jake locker , EJ Manuel, Ponder , Tebow, Jamarcus Russell, Mark Sanchez, Matt Lienart , Brady Quinn, Bobby 3 Sticks, Marcus Mariota , Jamis Winston, Paxton Lynch, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold. Who did I miss? Point is Teams miss all the time. Eagles need to move on.!

