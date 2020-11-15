Drew Brees: Injury prevented me from doing my job

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees did not play in the second half of Sunday’s win over the 49ers and he said after the game that he almost didn’t make it through the first half.

Brees said he “felt terrible” after taking a big hit from 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street, but felt he “had to find a way” to stay in the game. He led a touchdown drive that put the Saints up 17-10 on their way to a 27-13 victory, but couldn’t continue after the break.

It was called a ribs injury by the team and Brees said after the game that it is an “accumulative thing.”

“I can’t really describe it. It was preventing me from doing my job,” Brees said via Jeff Nowak of NOLA.com.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said it was the first time in 15 years that Brees expressed that sentiment and that the quarterback would be going for tests to determine the severity of the injury.