Drew Brees questionable to return with injured ribs

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is out of Sunday’s game and the Saints announced why in the third quarter.

The team said Brees injured his ribs during the first half of their game against the 49ers. He is called questionable to return.

Brees took a big hit from 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street and it looked like it may have been a shoulder injury when it first happened. Brees remained in the game for the rest of the half and threw a touchdown to Alvin Kamara before departing at the start of the second half.

Jameis Winston opened the third quarter at quarterback and Taysom Hill has also taken snaps on the team’s first two offensive possessions. The Saints continue to lead 17-10.