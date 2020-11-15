Eagles, Giants trade quick third quarter touchdowns

Getty Images

The Eagles went into halftime down by 11 points, but they got on the board quickly in the second half.

Boston Scott busted free for a 56-yard touchdown run and Miles Sanders ran the ball in for a two-point coversion as Doug Pederson opted for that route after slicing the Giants lead to five points.

The 84-yard scoring drive came after the Eagles managed just 135 yards of offense through the first 30 minutes of action at MetLife Stadium.

They allowed 218 yards, so a similar flip of the switch for the defense would be a big help to their comeback hopes. It didn’t happen right out of the gates.

Daniel Jones hit Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate for long gains and Wayne Gallman scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to allow the Giants to go back up 21-11 with just under 10 minutes to play in the quarter.