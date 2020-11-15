Giants announce contract extension for Graham Gano

Getty Images

The Giants announced they signed kicker Graham Gano to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

Gano kicked three extra points and fourth-quarter field goals of 35 and 44 yards to extend his streak to 20 consecutive field goal makes. That ties Aldrick Rosas (2018-19) for the second-longest streak in Giants history.

Josh Brown is the team’s record-holder with 29 in a row from 2014-15.

Gano has not missed a field goal attempt since a 57-yard try was wide left in Chicago on Sept. 20. He has missed only one of his 38 kicks this season, making all 16 of PATs and 21 of 22 field goal attempts for 79 points. His .955 percentage on field goals is a career best.

He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week last week after the Giants’ 23-20 victory against the Washington Football Team.

It’s quite a comeback for Gano, who missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing knee surgery.