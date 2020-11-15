Giants close gap in NFC East, beat Eagles 27-17

Getty Images

The Giants are 3-7, but they are very much alive in the race for the NFC East title.

That’s the result of beating the Eagles 27-17 at home on Sunday. The win is the second in a row for the Giants and sends them into the bye week in second place behind the 3-5-1 Eagles.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was the driving force on the offensive side for the winners. He completed 21-of-28 passes for 244 yards and ran seven times for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also avoided a turnover for the second straight week, which doesn’t feel coincidental to the results for the Giants.

Jones’ effort looked like it might not hold up after the Eagles scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half, but the Giants Defense rediscovered the form they had in the first half. They forced a pair of punts and stopped the Eagles on a fourth down while Graham Gano added two field goals to stretch out their lead in the fourth quarter.

The second of those field goals came with just over three minutes to play and set up a last chance for the Eagles to pull things out, but Dexter Lawrence sacked Carson Wentz on third down and the Eagles handed the ball back over. A failure on third down was fitting as the Eagles failed to convert one all day.

Wentz was sacked three times and center Jason Kelce had several bad snaps over the course of the game. The Eagles also committed 11 penalties in a sloppier performance than any team should have coming out of a bye week.

They’ll try to right the ship in Cleveland next weekend. The Giants will have a bye to rest up for the continuation of their run at the division title.