Giants run their way to 14-3 halftime lead

The Giants can edge a little closer to the top of the NFC East with a win over the Eagles on Sunday and their running game is doing its part to get them there.

Daniel Jones ran for a 34-yard touchdown, Wayne Gallman leaped into the end zone for a two-yard score and the defense has done its part as the Giants lead 14-3 at the break.

The Giants have rolled up 111 yards on the ground as Jones, Gallman and Alfred Morris have all found room to run. The Eagles Defense looked off balance for much of the half as the Giants were successful at changing looks and avoiding predictability. For the second week in a row, they’ve also avoided the turnovers that plagued them earlier this season.

The Eagles have also avoided turnovers, but their offense has not been effective after a field goal on their first possession. There’s been sloppy play, including bad snaps and pre-snap penalties, and the team did not convert a third down over the first 30 minutes of action.

It’s not the performance the Eagles were hoping to put up off a bye week and a failure to adjust in the locker room will make things tighter in the division.