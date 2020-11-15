Jakobi Meyers’ touchdown pass has Patriots up on Ravens 13-10 at halftime

Getty Images

On a rainy night in Foxboro, the Patriots and Ravens are slugging it out on the ground with 32 rushes between them. But all three touchdowns came on passing plays.

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead has caught two touchdown passes — one from Cam Newton and one from receiver Jakobi Meyers. It was Meyers’ first NFL throw.

He played quarterback in high school, throwing his last touchdown pass in 2014. Meyers went 1-for-4 with no touchdowns at North Carolina State.

Burkhead beat Patrick Queen, catching the 24-yard pass from Meyers — who caught a backward pass from Newton behind the line of scrimmage — with 1:02 remaining in the first half. Nick Folk missed the extra point, leaving the Patriots’ lead at 13-10 at halftime.

Burkhead’s touchdown pass from Newton covered 7 yards.

Willie Snead scored Baltimore’s touchdown on a 6-yard toss from Lamar Jackson.

Newton has completed 7 of 9 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, while Jackson is 14-of-19 for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson had the pick of Lamar Jackson, intercepting the pass at the New England 6 with seven seconds remaining in the half and the Ravens in field goal range. It was J.C. Jackson’s league-leading sixth interception and extended his streak to five consecutive games with a pick.

The Ravens are without defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who is questionable to return with an ankle injury. The team already is without Calais Campbell, who is missing his first game since 2014 because of a calf injury.