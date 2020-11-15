Jamal Adams to locker room in first quarter

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams may not be around to help the team beat the Rams.

Adams went to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Los Angeles. Adams returned in Week 9 after missing four games with a groin injury.

The Seahawks were already without starting corners Quinton Dunbar and Shaquill Griffin, so this is a negative development for a team that struggles to stop the pass under better circumstances.

The Rams drove for a field goal on their first possession of the day. It looked like they were set for more after a 31-yard gain by Cooper Kupp set them up on the 11-yard-line, but the Seahawks Defense was able to stiffen up in time to hold them to a field goal.

Seattle’s offense was more successful in the red zone. Alex Collins ran for a 13-yard touchdown to cap their opening possession and they lead 7-3.

UPDATE 4:42 p.m. ET: The Seahawks say Adams is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m. ET: Adams has returned, but the Rams lead 10-7 after a Darrell Henderson touchdown.