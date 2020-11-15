Jameis Winston opens second half as Saints QB

Getty Images

The Saints got the ball first in the third quarter and the quarterback leading the offense wasn’t Drew Brees.

It was Jameis Winston, who is getting his first meaningful time with the team since signing as a free agent this offseason. He saw some mop-up duty during last Sunday’s blowout win over the Buccaneers.

Brees was hit hard by 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the first half on a play that was flagged for roughing the passer. Street was charged with landing with his full body weight on Brees, which appeared to be a bad call despite the results for Brees.

Brees got up favoring his right shoulder, but remained in for the rest of the half and threw a touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara. He has been listed on the injury report due to the shoulder over the last couple of weeks and remains on the sideline in uniform.

The Saints are up on the 49ers 17-10.