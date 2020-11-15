Jordan Howard inactive for the Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins made veteran running back Jordan Howard inactive Sunday. It comes as a bit of a surprise since he started last week against the Cardinals.

But Howard gained only 19 yards on 10 carries last week, and he has 33 yards on 28 carries in five games this season.

The Dolphins have Myles Gaskin on injured reserve with a knee injury, and Matt Breida won’t play this week with a hamstring injury.

Fullback Chandler Cox also is on the inactive list for today’s game.

That leaves Salvon Ahmed and Patrick Laird to carry the load, along with DeAndre Washington, who will make his Dolphins’ debut this week. Washington arrived in a trade with the Chiefs on Nov. 3.

Receiver Antonio Callaway also will make his debut with the team this week. The Dolphins elevated Callaway from the practice squad Saturday.

The Dolphins’ other inactives are receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and offensive lineman Adam Pankey. Bowden came off the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

The Chargers’ inactives are defensive end Joey Bosa (concussion), offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis, offensive lineman Storm Norton, defensive end Jessie Lemonier and quarterback Easton Stick.

Jerry Tillery and Isaac Rochell will fill in for Bosa, who will miss his second consecutive game.

Offensive guard Trai Turner and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga will play. Turner has not played since Week 2 because of a groin injury.