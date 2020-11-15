Josh Allen scores a 12-yard receiving touchdown

Getty Images

Kyler Murray isn’t the only quarterback in the Cardinals-Bills game who is an athlete. Josh Allen showed off his athleticism with a 12-yard receiving touchdown.

It has the Bills on top 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie leads both teams in passing touchdowns, having thrown to Allen on the trick play. Allen’s catch and run completed a seven-play, 63-yard scoring drive on the team’s first possession.

The Cardinals got a 23-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez on its first drive.

The Bills have corralled Murray thus far. He is 5-for-7 for 28 yards and has minus-2 yards on three carries.

Allen is 6-of-7 for 70 yards. He has run for 2 yards on three carries.