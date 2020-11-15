K.J. Wright active for Seahawks on Sunday

Getty Images

The Seahawks Defense has had plenty of trouble stopping opposing offenses this season and they will have linebacker K.J. Wright on hand for their attempt to turn that around against the Rams this weekend.

Wright was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but he is not on the team’s inactive list for Sunday’s game. Defensive end Alton Robinson joins him in the lineup after joining him in the questionable category on Friday.

Wide receivers Penny Hart and Freddie Swain are also active after being listed as questionable. The Seahawks ruled out running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde on Saturday. Center Ethan Pocic, cornerback Quinton Dunbar, tight end Colby Parkinson, defensive end Benson Mayowa, and cornerback Shaquill Griffin are also inactive.

Rams linebackers Leonard Floyd and Terrell Lewis are active after being listed as questionable. Running back Raymond Calais, offensive lineman Brian Allen, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, and tight end Brycen Hopkins are out for the Rams.