Kai Forbath questionable to return with ankle injury

If Sunday’s game against the Seahawks comes down to a field goal try, the Rams may have a problem.

The team announced that Kai Forbath is questionable to return. Forbath has an ankle injury.

Forbath missed an extra point after Malcolm Brown‘s third quarter touchdown. He mad two extra points and a field goal earlier in the game.

Punter Johnny Hekker is practicing kicks on the sideline, so the Rams could look his way if needed.

Fortunately for the Rams, things may not come down to the kicking game. They are up 23-13 with less than 14 minutes to go in the game and they just recovered a Russell Wilson fumble near midfield.