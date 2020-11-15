Kyle Van Noy limps off field, heads to locker room

Getty Images

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy‘s return to the Dolphins didn’t last long.

Van Noy, whom the Dolphins activated off the COVID-19 list Saturday, didn’t make it out of the first half. He was injured on a 3-yard run by Kalen Ballage with 8:38 remaining in the first half.

He briefly stayed down before limping off. Van Noy eventually walked slowly to the locker room with athletic trainers.

Van Noy has two tackles.

Van Noy did not miss a game on the COVID-19 reserve list, but he did miss practice time. He has appeared in eight games this season, making 35 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups.

The Chargers scored seven plays after Van Noy left, with Justin Herbert getting the ball across the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 1. It cut the Dolphins’ lead to 14-7.

UPDATE 5:16 P.M.: Van Noy returned to the sideline with two minutes left in the first half and began stretching. He has a hip injury and is questionable to return.