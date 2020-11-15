Matt Breida not expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Dolphins are looking for their fifth-straight victory on Sunday and they’ll have to make their attempt without the help of running back Matt Breida.

Breida missed last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals with a hamstring injury and he was listed as questionable to play against the Chargers at home this weekend. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Breida is not expected to play when the game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Salvon Ahmed led the Dolphins with 35 rushing yards last weekend while Jordan Howard had a team-high 10 carries. DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird are also on hand for Miami.

Cornerback Jamal Perry and tight end Durham Smythe were also listed as questionable for Miami.