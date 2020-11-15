Matt Rhule doesn’t have update on Teddy Bridgewater’s knee

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers in the fourth quarter with a knee injury and it looks like it will be a bit before we know more about his condition.

Head coach Matt Rhule said in his postgame press conference that he didn’t have any update on the quarterback’s condition.

Bridgewater was injured on a sack by Jason Pierre-Paul and went to be examined on the sideline while P.J. Walker took over the offense. The injury ended a rough second half for Bridgewater, who completed four passes for 15 yards and threw an interception as the Bucs went from a 17-17 tie to a 46-23 win.

Rhule called that second half effort “completely unacceptable” and we’ll see in the near future if Walker will be running the offense as they try for something better in Week 11.