Mike Evans TD ties Panthers before halftime

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said this week that he and wide receiver Mike Evans were trying to get things right in the passing game.

They were on the same page just before halftime in Carolina. Brady found Evans for a three-yard touchdown and the Buccaneers were able to draw even with 27 seconds to play in the half. It looked for a moment like the Panthers might jump back into the lead when Teddy Bridgewater hit D.J. Moore for a long pass, but replay showed that Moore didn’t control the ball before hitting the ground.

That left the score tied at 17 when the half came to an end.

Evans also had a 19-yard catch to set up the first Buccaneers touchdown, but the biggest passing play of the half came shortly before the Evans score when Rob Gronkowski rumbled 44 yards to convert a third down. Antonio Brown has four catches and Chris Godwin has three for 52 yards as the Bucs have spread the ball around.

The Panthers have also spread it around with seven receivers catching passes from Bridgewater. Moore and Colin Thompson have both caught touchdowns and Bridgewater is 14-of-17 for 111 yards overall.

Brady is 16-of-21 for 181 yards and two touchdowns, so the stage is set for a shootout if both quarterbacks keep cooking after the break.