Myles Garrett takes sacks lead . . . for the moment

Myles Garrett entered the day tied with Aaron Donald for the NFL sacks lead. Garrett now leads.

The Browns pass rusher single-handedly blew up Houston’s first drive. He stopped Duke Johnson for a 1-yard loss on second-and-two, and then sacked Deshaun Watson on third-and-three.

Although it appeared Garrett had Watson in the grasp, the official scorer gave Garrett a half sack with Sheldon Richardson getting the other half. The Elias Sports Bureau could — and should — change the scoring decision later in the week.

So officially, Garrett now has 9.5 sacks. Donald, who plays later today, has nine.

In the first quarter, Garrett had three tackles, a tackle for loss and a half sack. He has had an even bigger play to start the second quarter.

With the Browns clinging to a 3-0 lead, the Texans faced a fourth-and-goal from the Cleveland 2. They opted to go for it, but Garrett proved a pain the Texans’ plans.

Garrett tackled Watson for a 2-yard loss on a quarterback draw.

The Browns lead 3-0 with 12:54 remaining until halftime. Nick Chubb has 20 yards on five carries in his return.