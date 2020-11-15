NFL has no new positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The NFL got good news on the COVID-19 front today.

The league had no new positive tests, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That means every game will go on as scheduled.

There was one inconclusive test for a Vikings player. The Vikings play the Bears on Monday night, so that player will be re-tested before it is determined whether there’s an issue affecting tomorrow night’s game.

COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country, and the NFL has also had more positive tests recently than it did early in the season. It’s reasonable to be concerned about whether the NFL can continue all 17 weeks of the regular season and the regularly scheduled postseason without a team having to cancel a game because of an outbreak. But today, the games will go on as scheduled.