Nick Boyle carted off with knee injury

Getty Images

The Ravens lost tight end Nick Boyle in the third quarter with what appears to be a serious knee injury.

Boyle was carted off the field.

With 6:04 remaining in the third quarter, Boyle caught a 4-yard pass from Lamar Jackson and took a shot to the knee from linebacker Terez Hall as his leg twisted awkwardly. The Patriots immediately signaled to the Ravens bench for medical help for Boyle.

The Ravens have ruled him out.

Boyle’s departure leaves only Mark Andrews at the position for the Ravens.

After his 4-yard catch Sunday, Boyle now has 13 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns for the season.

The Ravens also ruled out defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who injured his ankle in the first half. Cornerback Terrell Bonds (knee) is doubtful to return.