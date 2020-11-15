Nick Chubb leads Browns to 10-7 win over Texans

Getty Images

Neither wind nor rain nor hail nor the Texans stayed Nick Chubb from the swift completion of his appointed rounds.

In a game delayed 37 minutes by weather and played in a strong wind, Chubb returned to action with a 100-yard game and Myles Garrett wreaked havoc on defense as the Browns held on for a 10-7 win over the Texans. Cleveland moved to 6-3, while Houston fell to 2-7.

Chubb and Kareem Hunt provided the expected 1-2 punch as the Browns rushed for 231 yards, which was only 12 yards less than the Texans had as a team. Chubb, who was returning from a knee injury that kept him out four games, ran for 126 yards and the game’s only touchdown on 19 carries.

He could have scored another touchdown with less than a minute remaining, breaking loose down the sideline. Chubb, though, intentionally stepped out at the 1-yard line for a 59-yard gain that allowed the Browns to kneel down twice for a victory without the Texans seeing the ball again.

Hunt rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries.

On a rough day for the quarterbacks, Pharaoh Brown scored the Texans’ only touchdown on a 16-yard pass by Deshaun Watson with 4:59 left. But Houston never got the ball back because it couldn’t stop Chubb and Hunt.

Houston reached the Cleveland 2 and Cleveland 24 on two of its four first-half drives. Garrett tackled Watson for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the Cleveland 2 early in the second quarter. The Texans shot themselves in the foot after reaching the Cleveland 24. Facing a second-and-seven, Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi split a sack of Watson. A delay of game and an incompletion then led to a punt.