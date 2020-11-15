Packers hold on to win after tough test from Jaguars

Getty Images

The Packers were expected to blow out the Jaguars. Instead, they barely escaped with a win.

After a tougher-than-expected test, Green Bay managed to hold on for a 24-20 win over Jacksonville.

Aaron Rodgers turned in a strong performance, completing 24 of 34 passes for 325 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the Packers’ top receiver, with four catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. Davante Adams exited the game with an ankle injury but then returned to score a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton struggled, completing 18 of 35 passes for just 169 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Undrafted rookie running back James Robinson continued his strong season, with 23 carries for 109 yards.

The Packers improve to 7-2 and remain in contention for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The Jaguars fall to 1-8 and remain in contention for the first overall pick in the draft.