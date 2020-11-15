Packers sign David Bakhtiari to four-year extension

Getty Images

The Packers took care of some business last night, a day before attempting to take care of the Jaguars.

Per a league source, the Packers signed tackle David Bakhtiari to a four-year extension just before midnight on Saturday night.

The total deal, including the balance of 2020, has a base value of $103.5 million, with up to $2 million in incentives. For the four new years, Bakhtiari earns $23 million per year, a record for offensive linemen.

Bakhtiari, who was due to become a free agent in 2021, also received a signing bonus of $30 million, all of which will be paid before the end of 2020. The deal includes an $11 million roster bonus in 2021, a $9.5 million roster bonus in 2022, and a $9.5 million roster bonus in 2023.

The contract essentially guarantees total compensation of $62.8 million over the next 25 months, with $48.125 million over the next four months.

Bakhtiari, 29, arrived via the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He was thrust into the lineup as the starting left tackle as a rookie, after Bryan Bulaga suffered a torn ACL during training camp. He has held the position ever since.