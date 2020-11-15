Raiders blow out Broncos

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 15, 2020, 7:24 PM EST
The Raiders continued their march toward the playoffs with a 37-12 beatdown of the Broncos today.

The Las Vegas defense dominated Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, intercepting him four times and keeping him from doing much of anything until a late garbage-time touchdown pass. After struggling for most of this season, the Raiders’ defense looked very good today.

Derek Carr didn’t do much, finishing with 154 passing yards, but all the Raiders needed from him was to avoid mistakes, and he did that, with no interceptions, no fumbles and no sacks. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had 21 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, while Devontae Booker added 16 carries for 81 yards and two more touchdowns.

Las Vegas improves to 6-3 on the season, and the Raiders have a great chance of earning one of the three AFC wild card berths. Denver falls to 3-6, and the Broncos are facing some tough questions about whether Lock is the franchise quarterback they need.

  1. I’m very confused. All the experts were adamant that Denver’s offense would have their way with our defense, and roll right over us. Yet here we are. Could it be that all these blowholes are not quite as “expert” as they self-proclaim???

  3. Raiders have three back ups on the offensive line and they’re still running all over everybody, that’s a good sign

  5. So can all the Bronco bandwagon supporters stop now with the Drew Lock and Broncos look like they are ready to challenge the Chiefs for the AFC West talk? You guys bought into all the so called “experts” saying how promising the Broncos looked. Funny how the “experts” can tell a young QB has what it takes to make it in the NFL after playing 4 or 5 meaningless games at the end of the year.

  9. That game was nowhere near as close as I thought it would be, given Denver’s recent pluckiness. So glad we got the win either way. Go Raiders!

  10. Just think if the O line have had their regular 5 starters all year? Shout out to Tom Cable for doing some great coaching

  11. I’ll answer the question about Lock for the Broncos; is not a franchise QB and is a turnover machine. Fangio’s D gives up yards and points in bunches, young QB is in massive regression and Elway runs the Broncos further into the ditch with each passing year. At least the Chargers have a young QB that looks to be the real deal despite the team circling the drain, what do you look forward to in Denver?

