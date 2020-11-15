Rams hand Seahawks 23-16 loss

Getty Images

It’s getting tight in the NFC West.

The Rams turned Russell Wilson over three times and kept the Seahawks Offense in check for a 23-16 win on Sunday. The victory lifts their record to 6-3 on the season, which is the same record as the Seahawks.

Arizona joined them at the top of the division by beating the Bills on a Hail Mary catch by DeAndre Hopkins, so the stage is still set for an entertaining stretch run in the division.

Jared Goff completed 27-of-37 passes for 302 yards over the course of the afternoon and the Rams scored three rushing touchdowns as they controlled the ball for more than 33 minutes of action. Efficient as their offense was, the win came thanks to a strong effort from their defense.

Wilson was picked off twice by Darrious Williams and he lost a fumble in the second half of the game. He was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season and DK Metcalf didn’t have a catch during the first half of the game. He’d catch a couple a draw a pass interference flag on Jalen Ramsey in the second half, but Wilson missed him on a deep shot that could have changed the outlook of the game.

Leonard Floyd had three of the Rams’ six sacks, two tackles for loss, and recovered Wilson’s fumble to help spearhead Los Angeles’ defensive effort. The Seahawks only picked up 333 yards on the day bad outing leaves Wilson with seven turnovers over the last two weeks and the Seahawks with back-to-back losses.

Seattle will face those Cardinals in a pivotal Week 11 matchup. The Rams will be headed to Tampa for a matchup with the Buccaners that will have import for both team’s playoff chances.

They will likely have to play that one without left tackle Andrew Whitworth. He left with a knee injury that looked like it could have been a season-ender for the veteran blocker.