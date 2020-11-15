Ravens are expected to have Mark Ingram Sunday night

Getty Images

Ravens running back Mark Ingram‘s practice schedule this week sent mixed messages about his chances of playing against the Patriots.

He started the week off as a limited participant in Wednesday’s session and then sat out on Thursday, which suggested he might be on track to miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. He was listed as a full participant on Friday, however, and got a questionable listing on the final injury report.

That ended the week on a positive note and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ingram is set to play against the Patriots on Sunday night. Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins will also factor into the backfield mix.

Linebackers Matthew Judon and L.J. Fort also got questionable tags on Friday. Judon joined Ingram as a full participant in the final practice of the week.