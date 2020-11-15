Report: Dru Samia out for Monday after positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

There was word of an inconclusive COVID-19 test for a Vikings player on Sunday morning and it appears that the test has now been confirmed.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that guard Dru Samia tested positive and will not play on Monday night against the Bears as a result. The team is doing contact tracing to determine if the status of any other members of the team will be affected.

Samia will not travel to Chicago with the team.

Samia started four games at right guard for the Vikings earlier this season, but has not played any offensive snaps the last two weeks. He did see action on special teams.