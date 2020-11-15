Report: Romeo Crennel has a “strong possibility” of coaching Texans in 2021

Getty Images

Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel may get the “interim” label removed in 2021.

Crennel is viewed within the organization as a “strong possibility” to be the permanent head coach next year, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Part of the issue is that the Texans aren’t sure whether the COVID-19 situation will allow for a full-scale coaching search with face-to-face interviews in January. That may give Crennel an edge.

And Crennel is also well liked within the organization, seemingly more so than Bill O’Brien, who won four division titles but was fired after disastrous trades and an 0-4 start.

Jack Easterby, who has been pulling the strings in the Texans’ front office, may also believe he will have more authority with Crennel than he would with a new coach who would want his own way of doing things.

The 73-year-old Crennel is the oldest coach in NFL history. But he may keep the job at age 74.