Rex Burkhead answers Willie Snead’s TD, knotting Sunday Night Football at 7-7

The Ravens didn’t do much on their first drive, punting after one first down and four plays. They did more — much more — with their second.

The Ravens went 94 yards in 13 plays, with Willie Snead scoring on a 6-yard “pass” from Lamar Jackson on a jet sweep toss. It gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead with only six seconds gone in the second quarter.

Seven of the Patriots’ first 11 plays were runs. They stalled, though, after Matthew Judon sacked Cam Newton on third-and-six from the Baltimore 34, forcing a punt on the Patriots’ first drive.

But the Patriots answered Snead’s touchdown on their second drive.

They went 75 yards in seven plays with Rex Burkhead catching a 7-yard pass from Newton.

Newton is 5-of-7 for 53 yards and the touchdown, while Jackson is 5-of-7 for 76 yards and the score.