Ronald Jones used video board to ward off Jeremy Chinn on 98-yard run

USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to keep up with the Joneses, especially when the Joneses have an extra edge.

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones set a franchise record on Sunday with a 98-yard touchdown run. It appeared at one point that that Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn would run him down, DK Metcalf-style. Jones had some extra information, however.

He looked up at the video screen at Bank of America Stadium.

“I used it,” Jones told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 46-23 win. “I probably looked up too early. I usually put my head down and run but it definitely gave me a good sense of where [Chinn] was. I thought he was about to go for the legs so I had to give him a little hurdle, a little step. It felt good to get the team going like that.”

Indeed it did, and it helped the Bucs double up the Panthers. The outcome was a far cry from last week’s 38-3 loss to the Saints.

So what did the Bucs do to put that game behind them?

“We looked at that film and we threw it away,” Jones said. “We made a team pact that wouldn’t happen again. There’s too much talent that we have in this room. We gotta go execute, and that’s what we did today. It feels good to be back on the ‘W’ side of things.”

The Bucs now have seven wins and three losses. They have two more games to go before a much-needed week off.