Saints go up 17-10 just before halftime

The Saints started slow against the 49ers on Sunday, but they closed out the first half with sharper play.

New Orleans fell behind 10-0, but scored 17 straight points in the second quarter and lead the 49ers 17-10 at the break. The final points came on a three-yard Drew Brees pass to running back Alvin Kamara with just over a minute left to go in the half.

Kamara set up the score with a 34-yard pickup on a short pass from Brees and he also scored their first touchdown on a two-yard run. He leads the team with four catches for 46 yards.

The scoring drive only had to cover 57 yards after the Saints stuffed 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon on a fourth-down try. They also stopped the 49ers and forced a punt late in the first quarter, but Deonte Harris muffed it and the Niners tacked on a field goal in the second quarter.

Harris would make amends with a 75-yard kickoff return and the 49ers botched a punt in the second quarter. Ken Webster didn’t get out of the way of a punt and the Saints recovered after it caromed off his leg. That set up Kamara’s first touchdown and helped turn the tide for the NFC South leaders.