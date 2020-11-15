Steelers cruise to easy win over Bengals

Getty Images

The Steelers stayed undefeated, and they barely broke a sweat doing it.

Pittsburgh jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, winning 36-10.

The Steelers are now 9-0, the only undefeated team in the NFL.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t practice all week because he had been exposed to a teammate with COVID-19, but he didn’t look like he missed it. Today he completed 27 of 46 passes for 333 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Diontae Johnson led the Steelers with 116 receiving yards, and JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool also had big games. Roethlisberger spread the ball around effectively, and the Bengals’ secondary couldn’t keep up.

Joe Burrow struggled against a tough Steelers Defense, and the lone offensive bright spot for the Bengals was receiver Tee Higgins, who caught seven passes for 115 yards and the Bengals’ only touchdown.

The Bengals fell to 2-6-1, while the 9-0 Steelers have a clear path to home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.