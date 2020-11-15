Sunday Night Football: Patriots rush for 173 yards in 23-17 win over Ravens

Posted by Charean Williams on November 15, 2020, 11:21 PM EST
Getty Images

Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and Cam Newton came up big for the Patriots on Sunday Night Football, leading New England to a 23-17 victory over the Ravens.

The Ravens now are in a second-place tie with the Browns at 6-3, three games behind the undefeated Steelers. They went 14-2 last season. The Patriots aren’t dead yet, remaining in the postseason race with their second consecutive victory in moving to 4-5.

Burkhead caught two first-half touchdown passes, one from Newton and one from receiver Jakobi Meyers on a trick play. Harris had his third career 100-yard game, with 121 yards on 22 carries. Newton threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Burkhead and ran for a 4-yard touchdown.

Newton has become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with nine rushing touchdowns in his first eight games of a season, according to NFL Research. He missed one game with COVID-19. (Kyler Murray had eight touchdowns in eight games before rushing for two more in his ninth game Sunday.)

The Patriots rushed for 173 yards, with Newton throwing for only 118 in a heavy rain. Newton ran for 21 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Burkhead 31 yards on six carries.

Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, ran for 55 yards on 11 carries and completed 24 of 34 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. The interception he threw to J.C. Jackson before the half with the Ravens in field-goal range proved pivotal.

Willie Snead caught five passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Patriots rush for 173 yards in 23-17 win over Ravens

  4. Well, the Pats just need to stay focused on the 1 game at a time mantra & stay healthy, if they do that I see them in the post season & from there, ANYTHING can happen!!!!
    Go Pats!!!!!!

  5. Not sure how many people here saw RGIII play in his rookie season but he was about three times the QB Lamar is in his third year. Not just as a pure passer, but the way he saw the field. Then came the injury and a spectacular career never was. Point being, if a talent like that didn’t make it, I’ll be very surprised if Jackson is still a starter in two seasons. Sure, if the legs are still there, a rich man’s Tyrod Taylor will find a place to spot start but yeah .. this guy ain’t it.

  6. Great win for the patriots. Jackson started sulking as soon as the Raven’s fell behind. You could see it in his body language. It was probably obvious to the Patriots too.

  10. Best game from Cam since the Covid diagnosis. His chemistry with Meyers is actually spot on. Harris and Burkhead’s big days were because of the O Line beating the Ravens off of almost every snap. The defense kept Lamar contained the whole night take away Andrews and the run game and Ravens have no chance. Glad to be wrong today this was a nice win hope it actually continues.

  12. Nothing to see here. Just the Patriots beating the Ravens AGAIN.

    I believe that makes in NE 10-5 all time regular season and playoffs.

    Baltimore now 1-7 when trailing at the half under Jackson.

    The definition of “front runners”

  13. From stinking against the Jets to smelling like roses against the Ravens for NE, wonder how much lunch money Vegas took from bettors ?

  14. Give credit where credit is due: I thought Lamar played ok tonight given the tough conditions. His pick at the end of the first half was a terrible decision and he did miss his share of throws– the kinds of things that cause him trouble in the playoffs and turn him into a below-average QB in crunch time. But the weather was brutal. At the same time, give the Patriots credit too. They are missing a gazillion starters but they competed hard and Belichick proves yet again he is a phenomenal coach, making lemonade out of lemons.
    If I am a Ravens fan, I am growing very concerned about my offense and defense. The injuries are piling up and in general defenses have adjusted against Lamar. He really struggles once he gets down in a game.

  16. I’m not hurt, mad, or even disappointed. I’m vindicated. I told people this would happen. That’s still Bill Belichick over there. I’ve seen the Ravens win two superbowls but I will die before I see them beat the Patriots at Foxboro in the regular season. Lamar will get some unfair criticism this week. 304 total yards with 249 coming through the air. Two touchdowns. Weather is uncontrollable but when your own center is sabotaging you, that’s impossible to overcome. Admit that he has nothing around him on the offensive line or pass catching wise. Willie Snead and Mark Andrews are the only credible guys out there. That’s two guys. The 10 game road winning streak and streak of games with a defensive turnover ended tonight. They need to get healthy defensively because losing Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell was a severe blow.

  19. Why do fans feel the need to slam an 8 time super bowl winning coach and two QBs that were both Heisman and NFL MVP winners?

    I think all three have proved themselves.

  20. Well, predictably, Ravens Nation has come to Lamar’s defense and making up all kinds of excuses for him again. Dropped balls. Injuries. Lamar can’t catch a break. He played ok– not awful, as he has been for most of this season. Of course, 304 total yards of offense is not good, but this was going to be a tough game for stats given the rain.
    But how much longer are you going to defend him and blame others and fool yourself into thinking you’re “close” to getting the offense rolling?
    It ain’t happening. We’ve seen enough of Lamar. He’s an average overall QB. Great runner, terrible passer, poor decision making, pouts when he doesn’t do well, and prone to bad mistakes in key moments. That’s not a formula that works for a Super Bowl, let alone a playoff win.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.