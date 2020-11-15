Teddy Bridgewater is currently getting an MRI on his right knee

Getty Images

The Panthers didn’t have an update on the condition of the right knee of Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. They may have one soon.

PFT has confirmed that Bridgewater currently is getting an MRI on the knee that was injured during Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

In 2016, Bridgewater suffered a significant left knee injury, one that derailed his career for multiple years.

Typically, these MRIs happen the next day. The fact that they’re doing it so quickly may mean something, or it may not.

Regardless, more information should be coming tonight.