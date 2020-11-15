Tyler Bass’ three 50-yard FGs, Josh Allen’s TD catch have Bills up 16-9

Getty Images

The Cardinals have kicked three field goals. The Bills have kicked three field goals.

The game’s only touchdown came on a 12-yard pass from Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie to quarterback Josh Allen as Buffalo leads 16-9 at halftime.

Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez kicked field goals of 23, 42 and 21 yards, and Bills kicker Tyler Bass has made kicks from 54, 55 and 58

The Bills have only 161 yards and the Cardinals 206.

Allen is 11-of-18 for 109 yards, and Kyler Murray has completed 13 of 19 passes for 102 yards. Allen has six carries for 26 yards, while Murray has only 19 yards on six carries.

The Cardinals have had some significant injuries, including to defensive tackle Corey Peters. Peters left on a cart after injuring his knee.

The Cardinals quickly ruled out Peters.

The Cardinals now are without defensive starters in Peters, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, defensive end Zach Allen and outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Tight end Darrell Daniels also was carted off in the first half and is questionable to return with an ankle injury.